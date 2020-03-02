USCIS Recalls Over 8000 Green Cards Following Production Error

WESLACO – More than 8,000 green cards are being recalled due to an error in production.

The portion of the card which reads “resident since” was printed incorrectly.

The error could cause a delay to for those seeking U.S. citizenship.

Those who received their cards between February and April are affected. They will be notified and instructed to return the card or they can return the card to the USCIS office within 15 days.

The residence status itself is not affected, it’s simply written incorrectly.

For more information or questions call the USCIS Contact Center at 800-375-5283.