USPS says they don't access neighborhood, residents struggle to get mail

Some residents in Weslaco are frustrated because they can't access their physical mail.

They say, even though they have their mailboxes, the United States Postal Service does not pass through their neighborhood.

Moving into a home in a newly built neighborhood was a joyous moment for Mario Cano.

"I found out from the post office here in Weslaco that they are not going to include the route to receive the mail here," Cano said.

Cano says the only mail that he gets directly to his home is from Amazon.

"The electricity bills, the water bills, information, that you know, comes from Social Security where they send you a statement every year, things that you normally receive in your mail, we are not receiving it, we have to pick it up at the post office," Cano said.

This issue affects more than 25 families in the neighborhood. Those families want a common mailbox, but so far, they haven't had luck getting a solution.

The city of Weslaco did issue a statement: "They have been talking to residents to see if there is any way the city can help resolve this issue. They also mention they are considering an ordinance that would require new developers to plan for a dedicated group mailbox space for residents in future subdivisions."

Contractors of the subdivision say they had no idea this would be an issue for residents.

"We were never ever told about that, there was no requirement, that subdivision is on file with the county, it's a legal subdivision," contractor Erasmo Torres said.

The contractors built in custom mailboxes in front of the homes, but they aren't in use. Another neighbor wonders why people on the next street over get their mail with no problem.

"So how is it that we can't receive mail when the post office carrier still comes this way to go to the next street over? So it's just because we're in the middle, we don't receive any mail but everybody else does. So I mean, how is that fair to us?" Patrick Anthony Longoria said.

The director of the U.S. Postal Service in Weslaco said he wasn't authorized to speak to the press, but gave a phone number to request information.

Channel 5 did call the number given, but after several calls, we were unable to get an answer.