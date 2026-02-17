UTRGV baseball drops game two of the series against Kansas
Related Story
Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Vaqueros drop game two of the series against Kansas 10-3.
The Vaqueros went down 3-0 in the second inning, Easton Moomau hit a triple to deep center field off the wall. PSJA Alumni Julius Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly-out to bring in the run.
The Vaqueros started a rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, Armani Raygoza hit a double to left field to bring in 2 runs and make it 10-3.
Game three of this series is set for Sunday at 1pm at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
News
Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Vaqueros drop game two of the series against Kansas 10-3. The Vaqueros went... More >>
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Rio Grande City native working behind the scenes...
-
Lyford family rebuilding after fire destroys their home and kills seven pets
-
Warehouse renovation will expand Pawradise Dog Rescue and Sanctuary in La Grulla
-
South Padre Island dunes being rebuilt with Christmas trees ahead of sea...
-
Consumer Reports: Student loan delinquency and default
Sports Video
-
UTRGV MBB clinches first ever Southland Conference tournament berth
-
Sharyland, Edinburg, and Weslaco claim bi-district championships in playoff openers
-
UTRGV Baseball draws over 13,000 fans, Lose season opener series to Kansas
-
UTRGV baseball drops game two of the series against Kansas
-
McAllen's Ava Aragon wins the state championship