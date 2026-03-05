UTRGV completes two-game sweep of Texas Southern
UTRGV took down Texas Southern 10-4 on Wednesday night in Edinburg.
After a scoreless first three innings, the Vaqueros went into a 2-0 hole in the top of the fourth inning as Texas Southern scored on a wild pitch and sacrifice fly.
The Vaqueros bats lit up the scoreboard in the ensuing innings, scoring two runs in the fourth, five in the sixth, and three in the seventh.
Vaqueros catcher Chayton Fischer led the way at the plate with a game-high three RBI in the win. Easton Moomau, Julius Ramirez, and Rocco Graza Gongora each had two RBI in the game.
The Vaqueros will get back to conference play on Friday at home against New Orleans.
