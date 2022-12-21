x

UTRGV MBB hosts Battle on the Beach

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley hosted 'Battle on the Beach' at South Padre Island tonight. They beat Houston Christian 100-90.

Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction after vaqueros earned their 8th win of the season.

