UTRGV MBB hosts Battle on the Beach
Related Story
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley hosted 'Battle on the Beach' at South Padre Island tonight. They beat Houston Christian 100-90.
Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction after vaqueros earned their 8th win of the season.
News
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley hosted 'Battle on the Beach' at South Padre Island tonight. They... More >>
News Video
-
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to hold press conference ahead of cold winter...
-
Hidalgo County officials address immigration issues as Title 42 remains in limbo
-
Weslaco ISD superintendent resigns
-
Homeowners protecting their pipes from freezing temperatures
-
One year later: Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza continues rebuilding following destructive fire