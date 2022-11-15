UTRGV shares financial aid guidance after judge blocks student debt relief program

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is giving new guidance to students now that the student loan forgiveness program is on hold after a federal judge in Texas ruled it illegal on Thursday.

The university is telling students to sit tight until it goes through the courts. Prior to the order, UTRGV was telling students to take a few minutes to fill out the application. Now, their message is different.

“If they were not among the 26 million borrowers that already submitted the application, it would be advisable for them to sign up for any new developments, any new outcomes in this case,” said Rob Trevino, senior associate director of financial aid programs at UTRGV.

Trevino says your best bet is to sign up for alerts from the U.S. Department of Education.

The White House has appealed the ruling. As the case goes through the court process, people with student loans have fewer options as another program comes to an end. The COVID-19 moratorium on student loan repayments ends Dec. 31.

However, Trevino said there are other options.

“Options that were available to students even before the moratorium are still available, such as forbearance, deferments,” Trevino said about students having trouble paying.

Trevino advises getting in touch with your student loan lender for that.

“We encourage them to stay aware of what’s going on,” Trevino said.