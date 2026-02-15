UTRGV takes down Kansas 7-4 on Opening Day

The UTRGV Vaqueros opened their season in impressive fashion Friday night, defeating the Kansas Jayhawks 7-4 on Opening Night.

UTRGV wasted no time setting the tone, taking control in the second inning with a four-run surge to grab a 4-2 lead.

Thomas Williams led the way at the plate with a standout performance, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, including a home run that extended the Vaqueros’ advantage. Armani Raygoza added insurance later in the game with a solo shot, pushing the lead to 6-4 and energizing the home crowd.

On the mound, the UTRGV pitching staff did not disappoint with 11 strikeouts on the night. Harrison Thayer was credited with the win with three strikeouts and five scoreless innings, helping secure the season-opening victory.

UTRGV returns to the diamond tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. for Game 2 against Kansas.