Valley community pay their respects at visitation for fallen soldier

BROWNSVILLE – On Friday, hundreds of people gathered throughout the day at the Brownsville Event Center to pay their respects to U.S. Army Spc. Miguel A. Villalon. He lost his life earlier this month in Afghanistan.

Veterans of all branches, some in uniform, made their way into the center along with strangers with a similar military bond.

Inside the center, Villalon’s casket is carefully draped with the American flag and a soldier in full Army dress blues is watching over the fallen hero.

Visitations will run until 10 p.m. Friday. Villalon’s funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the center.

