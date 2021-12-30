Valley faces firework supply chain issues ahead of New Year's Day

The new year is fast approaching, and those who want to celebrate with fireworks may be met with higher prices due to supply chain shortages.

Experts say the coronavirus pandemic has affected the prices and the selection of fireworks available this holiday season.

"Our products— some of them have been slightly reduced," said Christian Zuñiga, an employee at Big G's Fireworks. "We haven't been able to get all the same products we've had in past years."

Zuñiga says some products now cost up to $15 more than what they did last year, but he says making a list, calling ahead, and stocking up early are some ways you can avoid missing out on what you want.

