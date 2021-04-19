Valley Made, Local Strong: El Rincon De Mi Tierra

Nothing beats a home-cooked meal, but when you aren't in the mood to play chef, El Rincon De Mi Tierra, located at the Sunrise Mall in Brownsville, has you covered.

Serving up traditional Mexican dishes like mole, tacos, enchiladas, and homemade tortillas, they've got just the thing to satisfy your appetite.

They offer that taste from home, away from home, hand-flipped tortillas included.

"More than anything, it's 100% Mexican food," Itzel Hernandez at El Rincon De Mi Tierra said.

Each meal is made from scratch; you're sure to find some great flavors.

"You're welcome to join us," Hernandez said. "We offer good service, a great attitude."