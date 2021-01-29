x

Valley Made, Local Strong: Glitzy Glam Tea Parties

For over 20 years Carrie Fullerton has made birthdays and other celebrations special with tea parties and tent sleepovers with her business Glitzy Glam Tea Parties. 

Fullerton went from teaching to hosting tea parties for class and eventually made a business out of them.

Like many other businesses owners, Fullerton had to adapt in order to survive through the coronavirus pandemic. 

She went from conducting business in a store front to heading to people's homes  for small family gatherings. 

Watch the video for the full story.

