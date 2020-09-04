Valley Made, Local Strong: R E Supplies

Located in one of Rio Grande City's many historic buildings, R E Supplies offers a wide array of office and school supplies.

Rosa Gonzalez started R E Supplies in 1991. She operated the business from her home, cold-calling potential customers.

R E Supplies eventually relocated to a historic, 130-year-old building in Rio Grande City — complete with the original rafters.

Along with standard office supplies, the business offers a wide array of items for teachers and students.

Watch the video for the full story.