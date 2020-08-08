Valley Made, Local Strong: Tom and Jerry's

South Padre Island — Some have heard of the cartoon Tom and Jerry, but when most people from the Rio Grande Valley hear those names — they think of Tom and Jerry's the restaurant on South Padre Island.

Tom and Jerry's owner Cody Pace said the restaurant didn't always call South Padre Island its home.

"My father both opened up this place in 96 and we've been all over the Valley, we've had two locations in McAllen, and one on Mission Texas." Pace said. "He came down to the Valley and saw there was no place to eat, really, so he opened up a restaurant there."

Pace said due to the pandemic they are taking extra precautions to keep people safe.

"Everyone has to wear a mask inside here, our employees have been really great with washing their hands, keep stuff clean, we've always been a clean place but now we're making sure we're doing extra precautions to keep people safe." Pace said.

Tom and Jerry's is located on 3212 Padre Boulevard in South Padre Island and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

