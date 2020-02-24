Valley Native Shares Support for President-Elect Trump

WESLACO –The president-elect’s ceremony is on Friday and an issue on people’s minds is his promise about a wall being built along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A young woman, who takes part of a Republican group in the Rio Grande Valley, doubted Donald Trump at first. She said she’s since changed her mind.

Priscilla Duran attends a church in Mission. She said Trump’s views align with her moral compass.

“We’re hard workers. Mexicans are very hard workers, small business owners and everything, and that’s what Trump stands for,” she said.

However, people on the streets of Progreso, Mexico voiced concern over Trump’s presidency and the possibility of a wall. They see the wall as something that may create hardships for many.

Street vendor Carlos Carmona said he didn’t like Trump.

Some of Carmona’s customers said they love crossing over to Mexico. They’re not in favor of a wall.

“Security is excellent. Never felt in jeopardy in any way. No way. It’s the third year in a row,” they said.

The brother and sister said they think the U.S. election was rigged.

“We’re certainly a little surprised. There may be a little help from Mr. Putin and his friends,” he said.

Duran said Trump won fair and square, and that the wall he promised to build is really about safety.

“We have to look at the bigger picture. Everything has walls. We have gates in our houses. If you go to my house, I have a gate,” she said.