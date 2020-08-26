Valley school districts set their own back-to-school dates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on Friday supporting the Texas Attorney General's Office guidance that health officials cannot order schools closed in Texas.

"The authority to decide when the school year will begin lies with local school boards. They can choose dates in August, September, or even later. But, whenever the local school board chooses to open, the board must comply."

Rio Grande Valley school board and county health authorities are reviewing guidance from both the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Attorney General's Office as they plan for the new school year.

Each district has its own unique set of challenges and start dates.

Sept. 8 is the first day of school for the Mission Consolidated Independent School District. Getting the equipment needed to students who don't have access to computers or internet at home is the first challenge.

The McAllen Independent School District sent this statement:

"McAllen ISD will continue as planned, beginning with the first day of classes on Monday, August 24. We are able to do this because we have the ability to offer 100% remote instruction. All our students have access to smart devices that are provided by the district."

In the Mission school district, delays in getting some of the equipment students need to participate in virtual learning could affect the current plan.

