Valley School Districts set their own back-to-school dates

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement on Friday supporting the AG's guidance that health officials cannot order schools closed in Texas.

The statement reads in part:

"The authority to decide when the school year will begin lies with local school boards. They can choose dates in August, September, or even later. But, whenever the local school board chooses to open, the board must comply."

Several school districts in our area who are all following the TEA guidelines.

Those guidelines include up to 8 weeks of online learning before transitioning to in-person instruction, but each district has its own unique set of challenges and start dates.

In the Mission School District the first day of school is set for September 8, and getting the equipment needed to students who don't have access to computers or internet at home is the first challenge.

McAllen ISD sent this statement:

"McAllen ISD will continue as planned, beginning with the first day of classes on Monday, August 24. We are able to do this because we have the ability to offer 100% remote instruction. All our students have access to smart devices that are provided by the district."

But in the Mission School District, delays in getting some of the equipment students need to participate in virtual learning could effect their current plan.
































