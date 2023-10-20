Valley teen walks runway at New York Fashion Week

One Valley teen is breaking barriers and encouraging everyone that you can do whatever you set your heart to.

Addison Bortnick, 16, has Down Syndrome, and she's following her dream of becoming a fashion model.

Bortnick is a McAllen high school cheerleader, influencer, entrepreneur and model. Even though she has Down Syndrome, she says it will never stop her from following her dreams.

"It doesn't matter that you have Down Syndrome. Nobody is perfect," Bortnick said.

One of her dreams recently came true. She walked the runway in New York Fashion Week.

"It was amazing, it feels magical," Bortnick said.

"She's just one of those people that makes you a better person, she's just so kind and her soul is so genuine," Bortnick's modeling coach, Debbi Lou Chavez said.

Bortnick hopes her story can inspire others with and without Down Syndrome to live life with no limitations.

When Bortnick isn't busy shining on the runway, she's helping women organize their closets in her new business venture, Delightful Spaces.

Watch the video above for the full story.