Valley Veteran Seeking Help after Floods Damage Home

UPDATE (7/19): The veteran and his son received help on Thursday.

A veterans organization called America's Last Patrol donated a medical bed to the Alvarez family.

A local family also donated a couch for them.

-----

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley veteran who served in the Vietnam War is picking up what's left after June’s floods damaged his home.

Army veteran Aniceto Alvarez lives with his son, who has health problems. Alvarez himself is also recovering from an open-heart surgery.

Members at a local church helped them to move out their furniture but want to help him out even more.

“This man had sheetrock on his lap on a wheelchair and was throwing it on his front yard," says church member Alicia Pina. "If we can get some help with the light bill, it might be great.”

KRGVs Angelo Vargas reached out to the Hidalgo County Community Services Agency to see if he can receive assistance.

Alvarez tells us they were able to apply for utility assistance.

Watch the video above for the full story.