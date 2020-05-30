Valley Woman Receives Reimbursement for Expenses on Car Repairs

HARLINGEN – A single mother and retired Marine from San Benito bought a used car in Harlingen back in August and says that she wants her money back.

She explained that a used Chevy Tahoe she bought from Villarreal Auto Mart in Harlingen has broken down on her multiple times.

"My alternator twice. The battery. I've been stranded. They just don't seem to care and now recently i've had to replace the water pump. I still need to replace the thermostat sensor and the thermostat," says Kimberly Jackson.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the automart. The owner says that Jackson never told him anything since the last time they met.

He wanted to hear from her first before providing a reimbursement.

