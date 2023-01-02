Veterans remind the public fireworks can trigger PTSD and anxiety

While many plan to celebrate the night with lots of loud fireworks, Valley veterans say New Year’s Eve is not a day they look forward to.

The sound of fireworks can catch them off guard, and trigger an episode of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Army Veteran Jack Kay says places like the American Legions — or Veterans of Foreign Wars posts — are a big help to those vets who need to get be surrounded by people who understand what they are going through.

“They're going to hear it at midnight no matter what,” Kay said. “I understand it brings back bad memories mostly.”

Veterans in a crisis during the festivities can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988.