Victim's Family Demanding Closure After Delay in Execution

BROWNSVILLE - The man jailed for killing a Brownsville woman was granted a stay of execution in October.

Ruben Gutierrez is on death row for the murder of Escolastica Harrison.

Gutierrez was scheduled for execution in October, but due to a clerical error it was delayed for a third time.

Harrison's nephew Alex Perez said the delays are keeping the family's darkest memories alive.

Perez says, "We keep getting reminded of it and reminded of it and it's so hard to see in the paper every six months or so that he's getting a stay"

Harrison, a school teacher, was stabbed multiple times at the Harrison Mobile Park on Morningside Road in 1998.

Three men, including Gutierrez, were found guilty.

