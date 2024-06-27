x

Volleyball Playoffs Monday 10/30/31

By: Alex Del Barrio

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

Monday, October 30th

6A Bi-District Round 

San Benito 3, Mission 0

Edinburg North 3, Brownsville Rivera 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17)

5A Bi-District Round 

McAllen High 3, Harlingen South 0 

Sharyland 3, Mercedes 0 (25-5, 25-19, 25-12)

Sharyland Pioneer 3, Brownsville Veterans 0

Victoria West 3, Palmview 0

CC Veterans Memorial 3, Roma 0

 

