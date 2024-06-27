Volleyball Playoffs Monday 10/30/31
Related Story
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
Monday, October 30th
6A Bi-District Round
San Benito 3, Mission 0
Edinburg North 3, Brownsville Rivera 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17)
5A Bi-District Round
McAllen High 3, Harlingen South 0
Sharyland 3, Mercedes 0 (25-5, 25-19, 25-12)
Sharyland Pioneer 3, Brownsville Veterans 0
Victoria West 3, Palmview 0
CC Veterans Memorial 3, Roma 0
News
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS Monday, October 30th 6A Bi-District Round San Benito 3, Mission 0 Edinburg... More >>
News Video
-
HCSO seeking missing Weslaco woman
-
State rests their case in George Alvarez trial after survivors of Brownsville...
-
Records: Teen accused of shooting relative in McAllen
-
Murder charge dismissed against man accused in McAllen shooting
-
Edinburg man identified as fugitive wanted in Florida on sexual assault charge
Sports Video
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions
-
East vs. West All-Star Softball Preview