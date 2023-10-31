x

High School Volleyball Playoff Scores and Highlights for 10/30/31

3 hours 33 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, October 30 2023 Oct 30, 2023 October 30, 2023 11:54 PM October 30, 2023 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

Monday, October 30th

6A Bi-District Round 

San Benito 3, Mission 0

Edinburg North 3, Brownsville Rivera 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17)

5A Bi-District Round 

McAllen High 3, Harlingen South 0 

Sharyland 3, Mercedes 0 (25-5, 25-19, 25-12)

Sharyland Pioneer 3, Brownsville Veterans 0

Victoria West 3, Palmview 0

CC Veterans Memorial 3, Roma 0

 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days