High School Volleyball Playoff Scores and Highlights for 10/30/31
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
Monday, October 30th
6A Bi-District Round
San Benito 3, Mission 0
Edinburg North 3, Brownsville Rivera 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17)
5A Bi-District Round
McAllen High 3, Harlingen South 0
Sharyland 3, Mercedes 0 (25-5, 25-19, 25-12)
Sharyland Pioneer 3, Brownsville Veterans 0
Victoria West 3, Palmview 0
CC Veterans Memorial 3, Roma 0
