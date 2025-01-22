Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Weslaco 57, La Joya 39
PSJA North 75, PSJA Memorial 42
IDEA Riverview 41, Rio Hondo 50
Lyford 93, Santa Rosa 62
Edinburg 86, PSJA 50
Economedes 49, Edinburg North 72
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Weslaco 31, La Joya 25
PSJA North 85, PSJA Memorial 26
Edinburg North 39, Economedes 27
