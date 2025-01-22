x

Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories

By: KJ Doyle

Related Story

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:

Weslaco 57, La Joya 39

PSJA North 75, PSJA Memorial 42

IDEA Riverview 41, Rio Hondo 50

Lyford 93, Santa Rosa 62

Edinburg 86, PSJA 50

Economedes 49, Edinburg North 72

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:

Weslaco 31, La Joya 25

PSJA North 85, PSJA Memorial 26

Edinburg North 39, Economedes 27

News
Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine...
Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES: Weslaco 57, La Joya 39 PSJA North 75, PSJA Memorial 42 IDEA Riverview 41,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 20 2025 Jan 20, 2025 Monday, January 20, 2025 9:52:00 PM CST January 20, 2025
Radar
7 Days