Weslaco Business Owner Concerned about Military Base Next to Property

UPDATE (11/16): The Milano Family has issued a statement following reactions over a story aired on CHANNEL 5 NEWS this week.

"We at Milano’s support our troops 100 percent. We appreciate what our military stands for and is here to do. My words were misunderstood and I could have expressed myself better and I apologize."

-----------

WESLACO – A business owner is questioning a military base next door in Weslaco.

Moises Milano owns Milano’s Restaurant located just behind one of the military’s life support areas. He says he’s concerned about his family’s safety.

"It’s a magnet so it attracts everybody, not just people that are looking to see what’s going on but also, I’m pretty sure, people who have beef with the government,” says Milano. "The compound itself, I mean, they'll be okay but what about us right? Because they're going to cut across here."

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas reached out to the U.S. North Army Command. We’re told Troops will be living and working out of these life support areas.

The original end of deployment was set for Dec. 15 but it is unknown if troops will stay until then.

Watch the video above for the full story.