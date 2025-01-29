Weslaco Fire Department achieves ISO 2 status
Related Story
The Weslaco Fire Department is now among the top fire departments in the nation.
On Monday, the city announced the Weslaco Fire Department earned an Insurance Services Office 2 status.
The ISO score s used to evaluate the effectiveness of fire protection services in the community. The program evaluates key areas such as fire department operations, water supply systems and emergency communication capabilities.
“It validates the work we've been doing, the strategic planning that goes in day in day out that you don’t see,” Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said.
The ISO ranking ranges from one to 10 with 10 being the lowest score.
The Weslaco Fire Department now ranks among the top 3% of fire departments across the nation.
News
The Weslaco Fire Department is now among the top fire departments in the nation. On Monday, the city announced... More >>
News Video
-
City of Pharr celebrates firefighters return from California
-
Group protests in Harlingen against Trump's immigration policies
-
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025: Showers, windy, warm, temps in the 70s
-
San Benito woman 'living in fear' over reports of mass deportations
-
Former USS John F. Kennedy heading to Brownsville for its final journey
Sports Video
-
La Feria's Evan Lopez stunning game-winner lifts Lions over Hidalgo
-
Economedes star Randy Galvan shines with hat trick in win over San...
-
Jody Cantu named next Mission head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Raymondville hires Will Littleton as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Charlotte O'Keefe breaks program rebound record as UTRGV WBB & MBB fall...