Weslaco Fire Department achieves ISO 2 status
The Weslaco Fire Department is now among the top fire departments in the nation.
On Monday, the city announced the Weslaco Fire Department earned an Insurance Services Office 2 status.
The ISO score s used to evaluate the effectiveness of fire protection services in the community. The program evaluates key areas such as fire department operations, water supply systems and emergency communication capabilities.
“It validates the work we've been doing, the strategic planning that goes in day in day out that you don’t see,” Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said.
The ISO ranking ranges from one to 10 with 10 being the lowest score.
The Weslaco Fire Department now ranks among the top 3% of fire departments across the nation.
