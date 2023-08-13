x

Weslaco ISD announces graduation ceremony to take place in June

Related Story

The Weslaco Independent School District announced in-person graduation ceremonies for high school seniors will take place in June.

Graduations for all Weslaco ISD high schools will be held at the Bobby Lackey Stadium.

Only four guests per graduate will be allowed to attend – face masks will be required.

For more information watch the video above.

News
Weslaco ISD announces high school graduation ceremonies...
Weslaco ISD announces high school graduation ceremonies to take place in June
The Weslaco Independent School District announced in-person graduation ceremonies for high school seniors will take place in June. Graduations... More >>
3 years ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 11:57:00 AM CDT May 28, 2020
Radar
7 Days