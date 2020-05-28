x

Weslaco ISD announces high school graduation ceremonies to take place in June

Thursday, May 28 2020

The Weslaco Independent School District announced in-person graduation ceremonies for high school seniors will take place in June.

Graduations for all Weslaco ISD high schools will be held at the Bobby Lackey Stadium.

Only four guests per graduate will be allowed to attend – face masks will be required.

