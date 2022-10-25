x

Weslaco ISD receives federal grant to help enhance school safety

Related Story

Weslaco Independent School District received a federal grant to improve school safety on their campuses. 

The district plans to use the money to add more security at their entrances, allowing their campus administration to control who comes in and out of their schools. 

"This grant will be used to buy vestibules for the campuses that don't have the vestibules right now," Weslaco ISD's Director of Safety and Security Danny Reyna said. "And it's also gonna allow us to buy additional cameras for the district."

Four Valley school districts received $1 million altogether. 

News
Weslaco ISD receives federal grant to help...
Weslaco ISD receives federal grant to help enhance school safety
Weslaco Independent School District received a federal grant to improve school safety on their campuses. The district plans to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 23 2022 Oct 23, 2022 Sunday, October 23, 2022 2:35:00 PM CDT October 23, 2022
Radar
7 Days