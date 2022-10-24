Weslaco ISD receives federal grant to help enhance school safety

Weslaco Independent School District received a federal grant to improve school safety on their campuses.

The district plans to use the money to add more security at their entrances, allowing their campus administration to control who comes in and out of their schools.

"This grant will be used to buy vestibules for the campuses that don't have the vestibules right now," Weslaco ISD's Director of Safety and Security Danny Reyna said. "And it's also gonna allow us to buy additional cameras for the district."

Four Valley school districts received $1 million altogether.