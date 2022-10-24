Weslaco ISD receives federal grant to help enhance school safety
Weslaco Independent School District received a federal grant to improve school safety on their campuses.
The district plans to use the money to add more security at their entrances, allowing their campus administration to control who comes in and out of their schools.
"This grant will be used to buy vestibules for the campuses that don't have the vestibules right now," Weslaco ISD's Director of Safety and Security Danny Reyna said. "And it's also gonna allow us to buy additional cameras for the district."
Four Valley school districts received $1 million altogether.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco ISD receives federal grant to help enhance school safety
-
Cameron County elections department seeing mail-in ballots being rejected
-
Better Business Bureau warns Valley residents of new scam tactic on Facebook
-
Brownsville police investigating shooting that left four people hospitalized
-
Brooks County facing shortage due to low funds, medical examiner needed