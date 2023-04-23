x

Weslaco Man in Critical Condition Following Stabbing

WESLACO – A Weslaco man is in critical condition after being stabbed.

It happened Sunday night near the 300 block of West 3rd Street.

Matthew Paul Rivera, 19, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say a confrontation between the two escalated to the stabbing.

Investigators recovered the weapon on the scene.

The victim remains in intensive care.

