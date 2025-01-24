Weslaco mobile home declared a total loss following fire
A mobile home was declared a total loss following a Wednesday fire, according to a spokesperson with the city of Weslaco.
Firefighters responded to the mobile home fire on the 400 block of East Mile 13 North Wednesday at around noon, according to Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez.
According to Jasmine Rico, spokesperson for the city of Weslaco, no one was in the mobile home when the fire broke out.
The mobile home was declared a total loss, Rico added.
The Hidalgo County Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the fire. No injuries were reported.
