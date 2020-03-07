Willacy Co. Commissioners Meet to Discuss Contract for Detention Facility

RAYMONDVILLE – A Rio Grande Valley detention center is close to becoming a private facility operated under ICE.

Willacy County commissioners met on Monday to discuss the contract.

They approved the agreement which would allow Management Training Corporation to run the detention center privately to house ICE detainees.

The agreement is on hold pending review of the county’s legal department.

KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez has more about this deal.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Related Story: Business Owner Hopeful with Possible Reopening of Willacy Co. Prison