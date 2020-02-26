x

Woman accused of keeping dead dogs in U-Haul truck faces judge

PHARR – A woman accused of keeping 33 dead dogs in a U-Haul truck in Pharr last year is facing two counts of animal cruelty.

Christina Arriaga's attorney filed a motion to suppress at a pretrial hearing. Her attorney claims the traffic stop was not lawful – adding police had no probable cause.

The state said they needed more time to respond.

