Woman Killed in Expressway Accident in Weslaco

UPDATE (4:13 p.m.): The Weslaco Police Department released the identity of the woman who died in a Thursday morning crash.

Priscilla Ann Jimenez Trejo, 42, died after a multi-vehicle accident along the expressway. Sgt. Bernie Garza said her 11-year-old son was sent to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the accident.

-------

WESLACO – Weslaco police responded to a fatal accident that involved four cars in back to back accidents.

The accident happened around 7:30 Thursday morning before the westbound Westgate overpass.

Weslaco Police Sgt. Bernie Garza said it all started with a minor fender bender.

He said three cars were involved in a minor accident. Another vehicle was coming up on the ramp, when the driver veered off to the shoulder creating a chain reaction with the other three cars.

“The first crash was there, the fourth vehicle makes it a second crash involving the first ones. There was a young male that was pinned between two of the vehicles. There was a female that has been confirmed as a fatality,” Garza said.

He said they aren’t releasing the name of the victim who died in the accident. He said they are still investigating what may have caused the fourth driver to veer off into the shoulder.

The expressway was closed briefly as they assessed the accident.

Garza said they are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is working to get more details. Check back for updates.