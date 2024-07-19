Woman sentenced to 25 years in drunk driving crash that killed a Progreso teen

A Pharr woman was sentenced to 25 years in jail on Wednesday after pleading guilty to killing an 18-year-old from Progreso in a drunk driving crash, court records show.

Daena Nicole Gonzalez was arrested following the April 30, 2022 crash on charges of murder, intoxication manslaughter and evading arrest causing death.

According to previous reports, Gonzalez was identified as the driver who fled from officers with the Progreso Police Department after a traffic stop was conducted on her vehicle on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The police chase ended at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1015 and 18th St. in Weslaco when Gonzalez crashed into a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Jaime Elias Garcia of Progreso, police said.

Garcia’s vehicle was pushed into oncoming traffic and was hit by another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Mercedes High School student was set to graduate later that year, and had signed up to serve in the United States Navy.

Police said the crash happened after Gonzalez returned from drinking in Mexico, and that Gonzalez was traveling at 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash. She was arraigned while she was hospitalized from her injuries sustained in the crash.

Records show Gonzalez, who was in custody since her initial arrest, will receive 800 days of jail credit.