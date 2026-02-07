Workshop for home repair funding for rural Hidalgo County residents set in Edcouch

Residents in rural Hidalgo County in need of help with home repairs could qualify for federal aid.

The Prairie View A&M Extension Office will host a workshop in Edcouch on Feb. 12, and staffers will be available to answer any questions. The workshop will be held at the Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Community Center, located at 313 Southern Avenue.

People who qualify could receive a low-interest loans of up to $40,000. Grants are also available for those who are at least 62 years old.

The person must live in a household making less than $37,500 a year, and their name must be on the deed.

"It's really about creating a healthier living environment," Prairie View A&M University Extension Office official Rina Castillo said. "A well-maintained home can prevent health issues, and it could reduce stress."

Funding for home repairs is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money can only be used for home repairs.

A person must first submit an estimate from a contractor, and once approved, the USDA then pays the contractor for the work.

For more information, click here.