Wreaths Across American Honor Valley Veterans

HARLINGEN - Hundreds gathered Saturday to lay wreaths on the graves of Valley veterans.

Wreaths Across of America Organizer Lenore Combs say their goal is to honor fallen veterans and teach children the value of freedom.

"This year we had a spectacular amount of youth showing up," Combs says, "it's really showing that they learn that freedom is not free."

More than 500 wreaths were placed on veteran grave stones at Saturday's event.

