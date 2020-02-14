x

Community - Con Mi Gente

Yesterday

CON MI GENTE: The Tejano Legends

CON MI GENTE: The Tejano Legends
Play Video

Posted 5:29 AM 2/13/2020 by Rick Diaz

PHARR – For decades Tejano music legends were always on the road to entertain their fans. These days, though they get together once a month not to play their music, but to have breakfast.

For some Tejano legends, the music is still playing.

They meet for breakfast once a month at the Junction Café in Pharr.

They are the Tejano legends, and their music will be their legacy.

For more information watch the video above.

2/10/2020

CON MI GENTE: McAllen Car Fest

CON MI GENTE: McAllen Car Fest
Play Video

Posted 6:27 AM 2/11/2020 by Rick Diaz

MCALLEN – The McAllen Car Fest wrapped up with over 300 cars on display.

The event had many classics on display including the Batmobile and the Green Hornet’s car.

For more information watch the video above.

Radar
7 Days