Community - Con Mi Gente
Yesterday
CON MI GENTE: The Tejano Legends
Posted 5:29 AM 2/13/2020 by Rick Diaz
PHARR – For decades Tejano music legends were always on the road to entertain their fans. These days, though they get together once a month not to play their music, but to have breakfast.
For some Tejano legends, the music is still playing.
They meet for breakfast once a month at the Junction Café in Pharr.
They are the Tejano legends, and their music will be their legacy.
For more information watch the video above.
2/10/2020
CON MI GENTE: McAllen Car Fest
Posted 6:27 AM 2/11/2020 by Rick Diaz
MCALLEN – The McAllen Car Fest wrapped up with over 300 cars on display.
The event had many classics on display including the Batmobile and the Green Hornet’s car.
For more information watch the video above.
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood