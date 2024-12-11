RGV High School Basketball: December 10, 2024
BOYS:
Harlingen South 37, Weslaco East 59
Harvest Christian 75, Sharyland 71
Rio Hondo 59, Lyford 57 (OT)
Palmview 55, Rio Grande City 52
Valley View 29, Economedes 51
Edinburg 58, Brownsville Veterans 46
Harlingen 77, King 41
McAllen 49, Rowe 46
Donna 52, Donna North 44
GIRLS:
Raymondville 60, IDEA Frontier College Prep 8
PSJA North 35, Pioneer 48
McAllen 31, Rowe 49
Rio Grande City 33, Palmview 50
Santa Maria 31, La Villa 55
Rio Hondo 56, Lyford 34
Donna 68, Donna North 22
