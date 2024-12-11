x

RGV High School Basketball: December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10 2024

BOYS:

Harlingen South 37, Weslaco East 59

Harvest Christian 75, Sharyland 71

Rio Hondo 59, Lyford 57 (OT)

Palmview 55, Rio Grande City 52

Valley View 29, Economedes 51

Edinburg 58, Brownsville Veterans 46

Harlingen 77, King 41

McAllen 49, Rowe 46

Donna 52, Donna North 44

GIRLS:

Raymondville 60, IDEA Frontier College Prep 8

PSJA North 35, Pioneer 48

McAllen 31, Rowe 49

Rio Grande City 33, Palmview 50

Santa Maria 31, La Villa 55

Rio Hondo 56, Lyford 34

Donna 68, Donna North 22

