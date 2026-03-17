LUPE responds to ‘disturbing allegations’ involving founder Cesar Chavez

Cesar Chavez: Photo credit: MGN Online

La Union del Pueblo Entero has learned of “disturbing allegations” involving organization founder Cesar Chavez and “inappropriate sexual misconduct with women and abuse of teenage girls,” according to a statement.

The statement was posted Tuesday afternoon on social media by the San Juan-based organization. In the statement, LUPE said it would not participate in any Cesar Chavez Day activities.

LUPE referred to the information as “shocking” and said the allegations occurred during Chavez’s time as president of United Farm Workers of America.

Details of the allegations have not yet been made public.

In a statement, the UFW union described Chavez’s behavior as “incompatible with our organization’s values.”

“The allegations are serious enough that we feel compelled to take urgent steps to learn more and provide space for people who may have been victimized to find support and to share their stories if that is what they choose,” the union said, adding that UFW will not participate in any Cesar Chavez Day activities.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation also issued a statement on the allegations and said they are “deeply shocked and saddened” by them.

“The Foundation is working with leaders in the Farmworker Movement to be responsive to these allegations, support the people who may have been harmed by his actions, and ensure we are united and guided by our commitment to justice and community empowerment,” the organization said. “In partnership with the UFW, we are establishing a safe and confidential process for those who wish to share their experiences of historic harm, and, if they choose to, participate in efforts toward repair and reconciliation. In addition, we are investing time and resources to ensure the Foundation promotes and strengthens a workplace culture that is safe and welcoming for all.”

LUPE and the UFW also said they are working to establish a confidential way so that people who were harmed by Chavez can come forward.

“As an organization rooted in justice and protecting our community, these allegations are indefensible,” LUPE said. “LUPE is an organization that was built primarily by women and is led primarily by women, and we understand the severity of this news and the pain and distress it will cause to many people, especially survivors of abuse.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.