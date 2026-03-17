Mosaic at San Juan Basilica undergoing $35,000 in repairs

Crews are replacing tiles that have fallen off a 40-foot mosaic at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

The mosaic was first installed in 1996. Some tiles are missing from the hands and hair of Jesus.

"They have to wash it, clean it, and then replace and refill every little gap of the mosaic and then seal it up again," Basilica Rector Father Jorge Gomez said.

The repair work is costing about $35,000, and the work should wrap up in about two months.