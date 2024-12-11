Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Holiday lights and smart plugs
-
New road improvement project aims to fix potholes near Donna
-
Harlingen airport receiving over $1.1 million for new air traffic control tower
-
Alton Fire Department offers safety tips during cold weather
-
STHS in Edinburg to host annual Children's Christmas Posada