San Juan basilica prepares for Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass

A special mass is scheduled Thursday at midnight at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

Worshipers at the basilica have been there since Wednesday to prepare for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass.

As part of the celebrations, live musical performances have been going on since Wednesday evening.

The day marks the occasion that the Virgin of Guadalupe appeared before Juan Diego in 1531 in Mexico City.

A rosary will then begin at 11 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a performance of the Mexican birthday song Las Mañanitas at 11:30.

The mass begins at midnight Thursday and concludes at 1 a.m.

Basilica rector Jorge Gómez said the celebration has grown in recent years.

The mass is being livestreamed in the basilica’s website.