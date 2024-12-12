UTRGV women's basketball gears up for matchup against top-ranked team in SLC preseason poll

There is a big Saturday on the horizon for UTRGV women's basketball.

They currently sit 1-0 in conference play, starting off things in the Southland strong last week.

This weekend, it's a matchup with one of the best teams they'll face all season long.

While UTRGV has one conference game under their belts already, this is the conference opener for Lamar.

During the preseason, Lamar was voted the team to beat in the Southland taking the top spot in the conference poll.

The Vaqueros can make a real statement if they're able to come away with a win this weekend.

"Lamar is a very talented team," UTRGV women's basketball head coach Lane Lord said. "They've got the best post player in the league... If we can get our guards out running like we did last game and hit some transition threes, it's gonna be a lot of fun for us."

The Vaqueros tip things off with Lamar at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.