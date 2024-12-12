Low voter turnout reported during early voting for Harlingen runoff election

About 11 hundred people cast their ballots early during early voting for Harlingen’s runoff elections.

In comparison, more than 15,000 ballots were cast early during the November general election.

In Harlingen, runoff races are being held for the city commissioner district three, four and five seats.

Mark Murray, chair of the South Texas College Political Science Department, said runoff elections tend to see a drop in turn out.

“When you think about it, because fewer people are voting it's almost like your vote counts more,” Murray said. “We have seen even in the general election, they can come down to one vote."

A runoff election is also being held in Weslaco for the commissioner at large seat.

Election Day for both cities is Saturday, Dec. 14.