La Feria's Cierra Garcia signs with Western Texas College
In La Feria, cross country and track star Cierra Garcia made her college commitment official.
The La Feria runner is heading to continue her cross country career at Western Texas College.
Garcia is a four-time cross country team state qualifier and two-time individual state qualifier.
She recently became the 2024 district champion.
"I'm very excited, this is wonderful," Garcia said. "Being able to do this and actually accomplishing a dream I've had since I was a freshman."
More News
News Video
-
Low voter turnout reported in Harlingen runoff election
-
Brownsville police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash
-
Affidavit reveals new details in arrest of Edinburg man accused of assaulting...
-
San Juan basilica prepares for Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass
-
Invasive plant growing on the Rio Grande in Progreso raising concerns
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball gears up for matchup against top-ranked team in SLC...
-
La Feria's Cierra Garcia signs with Western Texas College
-
RGV High School Basketball: December 10, 2024
-
Malachi Flynn shines as RGV Vipers fall to Austin Spurs
-
McAllen Soccer Stars Sign to Play at the Next Level