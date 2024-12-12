La Feria's Cierra Garcia signs with Western Texas College

In La Feria, cross country and track star Cierra Garcia made her college commitment official.

The La Feria runner is heading to continue her cross country career at Western Texas College.

Garcia is a four-time cross country team state qualifier and two-time individual state qualifier.

She recently became the 2024 district champion.

"I'm very excited, this is wonderful," Garcia said. "Being able to do this and actually accomplishing a dream I've had since I was a freshman."