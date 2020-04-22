x

News - Valley Made, Local Strong

Today

Valley Made, Local Strong: Capricious Cake Shop

Valley Made, Local Strong: Capricious Cake Shop
Play Video

Posted 5:01 PM 4/22/2020 by Cecilia Gutierrez

PHARR – Birthdays, wedding anniversaries and other memorable events are still happening in the midst in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

From cupcakes to cakes to empenadas, Capricious Cake Shop is still serving up treats for any special day. The shop is offering curbside and (More)

Radar
7 Days