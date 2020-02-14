Sports - High School

x

2/8/2020

Bethany Wood Signs NLI to McMurry University

Posted 4:46 PM 2/9/2020

LA FERIA - Bethany Wood signing her NLI to attend McMurry University to be apart of the Track & Field Program.

Wood competing in high jump while studying pre-med in hopes of becoming a chiropractor.

