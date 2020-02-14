Sports - High School
2/8/2020
Bethany Wood Signs NLI to McMurry University
Posted 4:46 PM 2/9/2020
LA FERIA - Bethany Wood signing her NLI to attend McMurry University to be apart of the Track & Field Program.
Wood competing in high jump while studying pre-med in hopes of becoming a chiropractor.
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood